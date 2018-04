Did you know that pets and golf have a connection? Here in Sioux Falls they do.

This Friday, July 14th is the annual Sioux Falls Humane Society Fore The Animals Golf Tournament at Elmwood Golf Course.

There's still time to register your 4-person team in this best ball event. Plenty of great prizes all forrrrrrrre the animals!

Registration begins at 12:00 PM with a 1:00 PM shotgun start.

