Under pressure from safety regulators, Ford is recalling about 2-million F-150 pickup trucks across North America because the seat belts have been known to cause fires. The recall involves model years 2015 through 2018.

The company says it has 23 reports of smoke or fire in the United States and Canada, but it's not aware of any injuries. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration began investigating the fires last month after getting five reports.

Apparently, a part of the seat belt sometimes generates sparks just prior to the belts tightening before a crash. That, in turn, can ignite gases inside a support beam and cause insulation and carpet to catch fire.

The plan is for Ford dealers to remove some of the insulation and install heat-resistant tape at no charge to the owner. If you own an F-150 Ford pickup, you'll be notified by mail starting September 24.

Source: Associated Press

