ALERT: Ford Recalling 117,000 Vehicles

The Associated Press is reporting that Ford Motor Co. is recalling around 117,000 cars, trucks, and vans because of problems with bolts in the seat and seat belt that may fracture.

This fracturing could limit the seat belt's performance and cause a hazard in the event there is a crash or even a sudden stop.

Ford Co. says they are not aware of any accidents or injuries at this time due to this bolt fracturing situation.

The recall involves:

2014 F-Series pickup

2014 E-Series van

2014-2015 Ford Escape

2015 Lincoln MKC SUV.

