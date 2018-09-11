Forbes: Texas A&M Replaces Texas as Most Valuable Program

Texas A&M has supplanted Texas as America's most valuable college football program.

Forbes magazine on Tuesday released its list of most valuable college football programs based on estimate averages for profits and revenue for the 2014, '15 and '16 seasons. Texas had held the top spot, drawing $100 million in revenue in 2011 and $92 million in profit alone in 2014.

A&M's rise was attributed to an increase in athletic department contributions, along more ticket revenue and conference revenue from the Southeastern Conference.

Texas A&M brought in $148 million in revenue and made $107 million in profit, according to Forbes' estimates. Texas made $133 million in revenue and $87 million in profit, while Michigan was third at $127 million and $75 million.

Alabama and Ohio State round out the top five.

