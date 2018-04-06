For the First Time Ever WWE Raw is Coming to Sioux Falls

Monday Night Raw is coming to Sioux Falls for the first time ever. July 2nd at 6:30 P.M. will be a time for a major throwdown at the Denny Sanford Premier Center. See wrestling greats such as:

Roman Reigns

Braun Strowman

Intercontinental Champion The Miz

Raw Women's Champion Alexa Bliss

Finn Balor

Seth Rollins

Raw Tag Team Champions Sheamus and Cesaro

Somoa Joe

Bray Wyatt

Plus many more of your favorite WWE superstars.

*Card is subject to change

Ticket go on sale Friday, April 27th at 10:00 A.M. with special ringside VIP packages available. Get tickets at the Denny Sanford Premier center box office or call (800) 745-3000 or go to Ticketmaster.com.

Since its first episode, Raw has broadcast live from 208 different arenas in 171 cities and towns in eleven different nations.

Let your friends know when you've got your tickets by sending the word out using #WWESIOUXFALLS on your tweets and social media posts.

See Also: