Football season is in full swing at the Sanford POWER Riggs Premier Football Academy inside the Sanford Fieldhouse.

For younger athletes, registration is open for two sets of development programs: Flag tournaments and 30/30 Clinics . The tournaments are a great place to build team skills and meet other young football players.

The 30/30 clinics dedicate half the time to speed and agility training, and the other to build skills and confidence. Clinic pricing starts at just $15.

The academy has offerings for adult athletes, too. Adult league registration is open now. The league runs from the first week of December through the end of January. The cost is $325 with a max of 12 players per roster. The games are on Wednesday evenings at the Sanford Fieldhouse.

The Sanford POWER Riggs Premier Football Academy is a comprehensive program led by former college quarterback and longtime college and professional coach Kurtiss Riggs.

