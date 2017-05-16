Food Truck Tuesday is Back in Sioux Falls

Are you one of those people that would love to try food from local food truck vendors, but you never know where the truck is serving at that particular moment?

Well, I am here to help you!

Golf Addiction in Sioux Falls is hosting Food Truck Tuesdays, where you can find a bunch of local food trucks all in one place!

The Food Truck Tuesday (May 16) will have scrumptious offerings from Ol' MacDonald's Kettle Corn, Hunny & Bunny , Swamp Daddy's Cajun Kitchen , Harry's Yellow Submarine , Backyard Grill , Dakota Snow , and SDSU Ice Cream . The event will also have a free bouncy house for kids and music!

All the fun gets started at 5:00 PM and goes until 9:00 PM!

Golf Addiction will be having Food Truck Tuesday throughout the summer so make sure you keep up to date by checking out their website.

So in conclusion, Food Truck Tuesday (May 16) from 5:00 PM until 9:00 PM at Golf Addiction located at 57th and Marion.

Google Street View

You're welcome.

