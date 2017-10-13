Food Truck Trunk Or Treat in Sioux Falls Saturday Night!
It wasn't my first Halloween costume, but I remember my favorite, it was the year I went as a Star Wars Ewok.
I got the mask at a store, grabbed a stick staff from the woods, and my mom hammered out my hairy Ewok body on her sewing machine.
When I was a kid it was straight up door to door trick or treating, and the occasional mall trip.
These days you trick or treat door to door, and hit up a Halloween trunk or treat.
A brilliant twist on a the holiday trunk or treat... Food Trucks!
This Saturday night at 8th & Railroad 7 Food Trucks, inflatables, games for kids, a DJ, and cake walk all part of the line up, for the 1st Annual Food Truck Trunk Or Treat!
This event has great entertainment, and a great heart driving the evening. From Swamp Daddy's Facebook Page:
This will be a benefit to raise money for families affected by Hurricane Maria. An account has been open with Wells Fargo (#1637891522) for monetary donations. 100% of the money earned will be donated to the Puerto Rico & Caribbean Hurricane Relief Fund through Global Giving.
Here is your 1st Annual Food Truck Trunk Or Treat food truck lineup:
-Pappa Woody's Wood Fire Pizza