Their new food find takes them to Downtown Sioux Falls for the best waffles in America. According to the Food Network, the best place to get a waffle in South Dakota is at Phillips Avenue Diner.

I'm not going to disagree. You have to try a Phillips Avenue Diner waffle. They're the right amount of fluffy and crispy. I like mine with just syrup and butter, but you could get the Elvis Waffle with peanut butter fluff, bananas, and pecans. If you like fruit waffles try the Sunrise with strawberries, bananas, and blueberries. Get a little crazy and order the Chicken and Waffles. Wednesdays at Phillips Avenue Diner are Waffle Wednesday and waffles are specially priced.