Food and Hygiene Product Drive Going on Now for LifeScape

It's Service First Federal Credit Union to the rescue. LifeScape in Sioux Falls was recently on the receiving end of a $250,000 cut in food assistance. Upon hearing that news, KSFY TV is reporting the gang at Service First decided to step in and help out the people supported by LifeScape.

The Service First Federal Credit Union team realized it was the perfect time to help orchestrate a personal hygiene and food drive to benefit LifeScape.

KSFY TV is reporting the month of March is Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month. Service First Vice President of Operations, Mark Sundvold told KSFY, "Credit unions are meant to be people helping people and one of our philosophies here is to reach out into the community and do whatever we can do to make a difference. It might be just a small difference, but hopefully this can become a huge impact for LifeScape."

In just the first week people from all over the community have really come together in support of LifeScape. According to KSFY, a number of items both food and hygiene related have been donated in just the first few days of the drive.

LifeScape director of Development and Public Relations Kim Haiar told KSFY TV, "To come in this first week and see all of the stuff that has already been donated is just amazing to me."

Those wishing to lend their support to LifeScape can donate non-perishable food and hygiene products at any Service First Federal Credit Union location throughout the month of March.

Source: KSFY TV

See Also: