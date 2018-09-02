Foes of South Dakota Tobacco Tax Hike Initiative Mobilize

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Opponents of a ballot question that would increase South Dakota tobacco taxes to make state technical schools more affordable are mobilizing against the November voter initiative, arguing the measure lacks accountability and would harm small businesses and kill jobs.

South Dakotans Against Higher Taxes grassroots director Jason Glodt says foes recently launched a "significant" television advertising campaign and volunteers are speaking to organizations to sign up new opposition coalition members.

House Speaker Mark Mickelson is the ballot question's sponsor. He says critics' claims are inaccurate and unsubstantiated. He says the measure would address tech school tuition that's among the most expensive in the nation.

Voters in the Nov. 6 election will decide Initiated Measure 25, which would increase taxes on different tobacco products including a $1 hike per 20-cigarette pack.

