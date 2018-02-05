FMLA-Unpaid Leave for Workers in South Dakota

How much FMLA time have you taken? Don't know what that is? You should. This is the 25 Anniversary of the Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA) that provides unpaid leave for workers to care for themselves or a family member.

According to Greater Dakota News Service many South Dakota employed residents are ineligble for FMLA. Federal law requires that businesses with 50 or more employees allow those who are eligible to take unpaid medical or caregiver leave.

While current federal law guarantees unpaid leave to some workers it's inaccessible to 68 percent of South Dakota workers either because their workplaces aren't covered by the law or they can't afford to take time off without pay.

Check in to your policy in your workplace or contact the National Partnership for Women and Families website .

