Flux Capacitor Was Invented on This Day in 1955

I love the Back to the Future trilogy. They are such fun movies. That's why today is a somewhat historic day, at least fictionally.

Doc Brown is telling Marty all about the time machine and giving him the tour. He punches in various dates to travel to. One was a key date in the movie. It's the day he invented the flux capacitor, and also the day Marty accidentally travels back to when chased by the Libyan terrorists.

As Doc says :

"Here's a red-letter date in the history of science: November 5, 1955. Yes! Of course! November 5, 1955! That was the day I invented time-travel. I remember it vividly. I was standing on the edge of my toilet hanging a clock, the porcelain was wet, I slipped, hit my head on the sink, and when I came to I had a revelation! A vision! A picture in my head! A picture of this! This is what makes time travel possible: the flux capacitor!"