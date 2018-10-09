Flu Vaccines Offered at Sioux Falls School District

With Flu season approaching the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone 6 months of age and older get a seasonal flu vaccine.

Parents should know that students should visit with their primary health care provider regarding getting the vaccine.

In addition to seasonal flu vaccinations, the Sioux Falls School District is asking parents/guardians to remind their children about basic prevention effort by practicing proper hygiene.

Current guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) advise that students who exhibit flu-like symptoms - including a fever of 100 degrees or more, with a cough or a sore throat - should stay home from school for at least 24 hours after they are fever-free, without the use of fever-reducing medication.

Below is a list of schools offering flu shots in the Sioux Falls School District.

October 10, 2018, at Washington High School

October 11, 2018, at Edison Middle School

October 16, 2018, at George McGovern Middle School

October 17, 2018, at Roosevelt High School

October 18, 2018, at Memorial Middle School

October 19, 2018, at Patrick Henry Middle School