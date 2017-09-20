Flogging Molly to Bring High Energy Celtic Rock to the District

Their high energy and intensity captured the attention of record labels and have been delighting rock fans for years. Now celtic rockers Flogging Molly will bring the Life is Good tour to the District on October 24, 2017.

It's an all ages show with GA doors opening at 7:00 PM and the V.I.P. doors opening at 6:00 PM.

Tickets are $37.50 for floor

V.I.P tickets run $47.50

Order your tickets today securely online today. As an added bonus, a digital download of Flogging Molly’s new album, Life Is Good, is included with every ticket you order for this show. You will receive an email with instructions on how to receive your download following your ticket purchase.

Flogging Molly's 1.2 million Facebook followers can't be wrong! I say we grab a round of Irish beers and enjoy the night.

