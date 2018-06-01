‘Flick and Float’ Family Fun on a Sunday Afternoon

I saw a photograph the other night of people floating in a pool watching a movie and thought about how much fun that must be. It occurred to me that, that would have been something I would have loved when I was a kid. We spent so many evenings floating around in the pool we went to and that really would have been fun.

Luckily, here in Sioux Falls, kids and their parents don't have to imagine how enjoyable that experience could be, because it happens quite often. Once again the Midco Aquatic Center is presenting another "Flick & Float" event. Sunday, June 10, at 2 PM, you and your kids can bob around in the 50 meter pool while watching Finding Nemo.

Inflatables and inner tubes will be provided free of charge. You don't need to register, just have your active swim pass or pay the daily admission rate and you're in.

For more information on other special events at the Midco Aquatic Center, check them out online and on Facebook, or call (605) 367-POOL (7665).

