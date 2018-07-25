Fleetwood Mac Presale Starts Thursday, July 26

Fleetwood Mac is hitting the road. Their North America tour will make a stop at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls on Wednesday, October 24. The lineup will consist of Mick Fleetwood, John McVie, Stevie Nicks, and Christine McVie along with Mike Campbell of Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers and Neil Finn, best known for his work in Split Enz and Crowded House.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10:00 AM Friday, July 27. But, why wait until then? Use this special presale code and you'll have a chance to buy tickets on Thursday, July 26.

The presale code is: DONTSTOP

Go to Ticketmaster and enter that code. Presale is open from 10:00 AM - 10:00 PM Thursday, July 26 only.

Ticket prices range from $69.50 to $199.50. If Fleetwood Mac is your favorite band and you want the ultimate experience, there are several VIP packages available.

