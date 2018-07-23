Fleetwood Mac Adds Sioux Falls to North American Tour

They sold over 100 million albums worldwide making them one of the best selling artists in history. Sioux Falls will roll out the red carpet for Fleetwood Mac, October 24.

The Rock 'n Roll Hall of Fame legends feature the newly announced line-up including Mick Fleetwood, John McVie, Stevie Nicks, and Christine McVie along with newcomers Mike Campbell and Neil Finn.

Tickets for the tour will go on-sale to the general public starting on Friday, July 27 at 10 a.m. A complete Fleetwood Mac itinerary listing all tour dates follows this release. There's a ton of additional info at Fleetwood Mac's website.

Here's your Ticketmaster link to grab tix.

American Express Card Members can purchase tickets in select markets before the general public beginning Tuesday, July 24 at 10 a. m. through Thursday, July 26 at 10 p.m. A limited number of LaneOne VIP Packages will also be available, including amazing seats with premium benefits such as transportation, preferred entrance and more.

“Fleetwood Mac has always been about an amazing collection of songs that are performed with a unique blend of talents. We jammed with Mike and Neil and the chemistry really worked and let the band realize that this is the right combination to go forward with in Fleetwood Mac style. We know we have something new, yet it’s got the unmistakable Mac sound." - Mick Fleetwood.

