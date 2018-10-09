Flashing Lights on Vehicle Not Affiliated with Sioux Falls Police

Halloween is a time where people try to masquerade as something they are not. Outfitting your vehicle as if it were a police cruiser is crossing the line.

Sioux Falls Police Public Information Officer Sam Clemens says a concerned citizen witnessed the police-like behavior about 5:00 PM on Friday near I-229 and Louise Avenue.

“Somebody saw a dark-colored SUV that had some red and blue lights on the grille. It looked like this person was trying to stop people. There were no markings to identify it as a law enforcement vehicle.”

Real police officers tracked down the suspect to an apartment complex at 77th Street and Cliff Avenue where Clemens says officers got the other side of the story.

“He did have some red and blue lights that he ordered off the internet that he mounted in his grille. He made the comment that he was just trying to get some people to move.”

The eighteen-year-old suspect from Worthing was charged with impersonation of a police officer and red lights on the front of a vehicle prohibited. He is presumed innocent until proven guilty. Clemens also admits that the vehicle was taken somewhere to have the lights removed.

It’s also possible that this vehicle was involved in similar situations near Lennox on Thursday night and another person may be linked to the incidents. If you have information that would assist police please contact Crimestoppers, the Lennox Police Department or the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.