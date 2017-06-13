Flash Flooding Safety Reminders

Heavy rains in Sioux Falls recently prompted the City of Sioux Falls to remind residents about the dangers of flooding.

It's not just flooding caused by a river over-flowing it's banks. People need to be on the lookout for flash flooding no matter where they are in the city.

When Sioux Falls experiences heavy rain, especially over a short period of time, the storm drain system my not be able to keep up. That can cause flooding in intersections, low-lying streets, drainage areas, and other places prone to flooding.

The first rule of flash flooding is to not drive through flooded areas. There are three dangers with this.

First there could be debris on the road hidden by the water that can damage your car.

Second, it doesn't take much to move a car, even a small amount of moving water can carry a vehicle off the road.

Third, you don't know how deep the water really is. At best, the water can stall your car, at worst it can stall and carry you away.

The City of Sioux Falls also asks that people watch for manhole covers that may be missing from roadways after storms. When the storm drainage system becomes pressurized because of high flows, some manhole covers may move or lift off. To report a missing manhole cover you can call the Public Works Street Division at 605-367-8255.

Source: City of Sioux Falls

