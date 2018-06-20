Flash Flood Watch For Sioux Falls Until Thursday Morning

Well, at least we can save some time and money on watering our laws and gardens. After several days of hot summer weather, the official start of summer has turned quite rainy.

So much rain has fallen that the National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for parts of Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, and southeastern South Dakota, including the city of Sioux Falls. The watch is in effect until Thursday (July 21) morning at 7:00 AM.

Flash Flood Watch June 20 2018. Graphic via National Weather Service

Rain is ongoing and will continue through Thursday. This afternoon(Wednesday), isolated thunderstorm activity will bring an increased risk for excessive rainfall through the early overnight hours of Thursday. Rainfall totals by Thursday morning may range from 1 inch to as many as 4 or more inches. * This long duration rainfall event will bring an increased risk for river and stream flooding, especially in areas that have recently received heavy rainfall this week. Flash flooding will be possible, especially in thunderstorms, where rainfall rates will be much higher.

Remember, a Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation. Do not drive through flooded areas, including city streets and county roads. You don't know how fast the water may be moving or what may be in the water.

