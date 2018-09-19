Flash Flood Watch for Sioux Falls Area Wednesday Into Thursday

A cool and rainy week will be capped off with a forecast for lots of rain, possibly several inches, Wednesday night in to Thursday (September 19-20). The already wet ground and the coming downpours have prompted the National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for parts of southeastern South Dakota and southwestern Minnesota. The watch is in effect from Wednesday night through Thursday.

Be on the lookout for flooded roads and make sure your sump-pump is ready.

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON... The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for * Portions of northwest Iowa, southwest Minnesota, and South Dakota, including the following areas, in northwest Iowa, Clay IA, Dickinson, Lyon IA, O`Brien, Osceola, and Sioux. In southwest Minnesota, Cottonwood, Jackson, Lincoln MN, Lyon MN, Murray, Nobles, Pipestone, and Rock. In South Dakota, Aurora, Brookings, Brule, Davison, Douglas, Hanson, Hutchinson, Jerauld, Kingsbury, Lake, Lincoln SD, McCook, Miner, Minnehaha, Moody, Sanborn, and Turner. * From 7 PM CDT this evening through Thursday afternoon * Thunderstorms will continue to develop Wednesday evening and continue into Thursday morning. This thunderstorm activity will have the potential to produce extreme rainfall rates. Widespread rainfall accumulations between 1 and 3 inches will be possible. Localized rainfall accumulations greater than 3 to even 5 inches will also be possible. * Heavy rains can lead to flash flooding, with water covered roads and urban flooding possible. Flooding an area streams and rivers will also be possible into Thursday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.