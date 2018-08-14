Flash Flood Warning Including Sioux Falls Tuesday

Some small, but strong storms dumped lots of rain on Sioux Falls Tuesday, prompting the Nation Weather Service to issue a Flash Flood Warning , that includes Sioux Falls. The warning is in effect until 3:45 PM, Tuesday.

The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...

South central Minnehaha County in southeastern South Dakota...

North central Lincoln County in southeastern South Dakota...

* Until 345 PM CDT.

* At 1243 PM CDT, doppler radar indicated very slow moving

thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash

flooding is expected to begin shortly. Do NOT drive through

flooded roadways.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Sioux Falls.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small

creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as

well as other drainage areas and low lying spots.

A Flash Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring.

If you are in the warned area move to higher ground immediately.

Residents living along streams and creeks should take immediate

precautions to protect life and property.

