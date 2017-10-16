Governor Dennis Daugaard asked that all flags in the state be flown at half-staff on Thursday (October 19) from 8:00 AM until sunset in honor of Presho Fire Chief Donald F. “Donny” Manger who died Sunday (Octber 15) while responding to a structure fire in rural Lyman County.

According to the South Dakota Fire Marshal’s Office:

At approximately 8:50 PM , a firefighter with the Presho Volunteer Fire Department, while at a working structure fire in rural Lyman County experienced a medical condition. The firefighter exited a vehicle and then collapsed to the ground. CPR was started immediately. The firefighter was transported to Avera St. Mary's Hospital in Pierre South Dakota where he was pronounced deceased.

Daugaard also released a statement offering his sympathies to the family.

"Linda and I offer our condolences to the Manger family. Donny’s service to the Presho community will not be forgotten."

Sign Up for the Our Newsletter Enter your email to receive the latest news and information directly to your inbox! Name * First Last

Email *

Manger was 54 years old.

His funeral service will be held Thursday at the Lyman Gardens in Presho. Visitation is scheduled for Wednesday at 5:00 PM at the Presho United Methodist Church.

See Also: