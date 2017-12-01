Governor Dennis Daugaard has requested that all flags in the state of South Dakota be flown at half-staff from 8:00 AM until sunset on Monday (December 4) to honor the life of state Rep. Craig Tieszen, of Rapid City, on the day of his funeral.

Tieszen died in a kayaking accident on Wednesday, November 22, at the age of 68, while visiting the Cook Islands in the South Pacific. Brent Moline of Rapid City, also died in the accident. Moline and Tieszen were brothers-in-law.

Tieszen was serving his first term in the State House of Representatives, after having served in the State Senate from 2009 to 2016. He had served as Senate Majority Whip and as the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, and currently served as chairman of the House Retirement Laws Committee.

The funeral for Tieszen will be held on Monday, December. 4th, at 1:00 PM MST at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Fine Arts Theatre.

Sign Up for the Our Newsletter Enter your email to receive the latest news and information directly to your inbox! Name * First Last

Email *