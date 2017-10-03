Flags Half Staff Nationwide to Honor Las Vegas Victims
At the request of President Donald Trump, flags are to be at half staff through sunset on Friday October 6th.
Governor Dennis Daugaard echoed the request for all South Dakotans to follow the directive in a way to honor those who lost their lives in the tragic shootings in Las Vegas.
According to tradition, before lowering the flag for removal on Friday, it should first be completely raised for a brief moment of time, prior to completely lowering.