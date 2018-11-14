Flags at Half Staff to Honor Roger Hunt

Flags are at half-staff at the State Capital Building in Pierre to honor the life of former state legislator Roger Hunt. Governor Dennis Daugaard is ordering flags fly half-staff at the State Capitol on Monday, (November 19)

Hunt (November 9) at the age of 80. Visitation will be held on Sunday, (November 18) from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM at Heritage Funeral Home in Sioux Falls. The funeral will be on Monday, (November 19) at 11:00 AM, at Central Church, located at 3102 West Ralph Rogers Road, in Sioux Falls.

During his years of serving as a lawmaker, Hunt advocated for pro-life measures in the state of South Dakota. The organization South Dakota Right to Life commented on his life. "Roger’s absolute mission was to champion LIFE…from conception to natural death." Said Dale Bartscher. "He did this with grace, strength and an unwavering commitment to strengthen our culture of life here in South Dakota and beyond."