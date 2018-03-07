Five Super Heroes Recognized in Sioux Falls

Have you ever met a Super Hero? I mean one without tights, body armour or a mask.

There are five new super heroes's right here in Sioux Falls and they were recognized not for their super strength, xray vision or flying capability but for their unselfish dedication.

Sioux Falls City Councilor Marshall Selberg presented five individuals with the SIOUXPERHERO Citizen Recognition Award at Tuesday’s City Council meeting. The presentation marked the first time the award had been presented since the City Council established the award program in January 2018.

The five award recipients included Laurie Fluit, Angela DeClerk, Clair Halverson, Jayme Nelson, and Tessica Severson.

Laurie Fluit dedicates her time outside of work by giving countless hours to the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR). The ESGR is a program supported by 3,750 volunteers nationwide intended to foster a culture in which all employers support and value the employment and military service of members of the National Guard and Reserve in the United States. Laurie is a SIOUXPERHERO that leads by the motto that it is our duty to serve those who serve us.

Tessica Severson serves as the office manager in the Minnehaha County Defenders Office, and is described as someone willing to go the extra mile for anyone in need. Most recently, an intern in the office found herself unable to afford the gas to see her family in St. Louis over Thanksgiving. Once Tessica became aware of the intern’s plight, she went to the nearest ATM and withdrew enough money to compensate the intern for the trip.

Clair Halverson has given 9,000 volunteer hours in eight years at Sanford’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit rocking the smallest of patients, often five nights a week, from 9 p.m. to 12 midnight. Clair has also actively volunteered for the Furniture Mission, Compassionate Care Hospice, The Banquet, VA, Furniture Mission, and Feeding South Dakota. He is described as someone with a heart for service as he gives of himself to improve the lives of others. Clair Halverson is a SIOUXPERHERO who rocks. Literally.

In 2012, Jayme Nelson, a.k.a. “Pain Maker,” founded Sioux Falls Junior Roller Derby because she saw the need and envisioned the positive impact it would make on youth in our community. Since then, she has dedicated her time and volunteered thousands of hours to bring the exciting sport of roller derby to girls and boys, ages 7 to 17 years old, which provides opportunities for skaters of all skill levels to learn and play in a fun, safe, and supportive environment. Coach Pain Maker values diversity and recognizes that each child is an individual as well as a team player, and she works to bring out the best in each.

Angela DeClerk has been committed to supporting and encouraging a child in our community as a Big Sister through the Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sioux Empire for over a year. Angela makes sure that her Little Sister has opportunities for new and fun experiences. She and her Little Sister not only meet four hours per month, but have also attended Big Brothers Big Sisters Match Activities almost every month since they became matched.

The City Council established the SIOUXPERHERO Citizen Recognition Program to emphasize positive stories, people, and developments in Sioux Falls, and encourages others to become more active, positive forces in the community.

See Also: