Five New Representatives Selected for SDHSAA Board of Directors

The South Dakota High School Activities Association will have five new members as part of their board of directors.

New representatives for Division II, Division III, Division IV, Large School Group Board of Education, and Native American Representation were elected by the SDHSAA. Member schools had the opportunity to vote for the new representatives.

Division II: Randy Soma, Activities Director at Brookings High School

Division III: Dr. Jerry Rasmussen, Superintendent at Dakota Valley

Division IV: Craig Cassens, Secondary Principal at Faulkton High School

Large School Group Board of Education: Dr. Paul Turman, Board of Education member Pierre High School

Native American Representative: Silas Blaine, Superintendent at Crazy Horse High School

Each term has it's own length of time. Blaine will serve as the Native American Representative until June 30, 2019. The Division IV spot is a three-year term set to end June 30, 2021. Division II will be represented by Soma for four years, while the Division III and Large School Group Board of Education spots are five year terms.

