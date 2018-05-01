Five Days In May To Say Thank You

Other than Mother's Day there are five other days in the month of May that you should know.

You most likely have identified Memorial Day. And the other are also related to the armed forces. Hey there's a clue.

With that I've narrowed the list down to three. And keep in mind that the month of May is a time for all to honor, remember, recognize and appreciate those who have served in the past, those now serving in the military as well as their families.

Gov. Dennis Daugaard has proclaimed May as National Military Appreciation Month.

National Military Appreciation Month includes:

The days provide an opportunity to honor, remember, recognize, and appreciate those who serve and have served. These men and women continue to play a major role in the development of our country; documented through a history of uncompromising honor, dedication to duty and genuine love of country.

See Also: