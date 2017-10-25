Fisher-Price Recalls Infant Seats Due to Fire Hazard

Fisher Price has issued a recall for 63,000 infant seats because of a possible fire hazard.

The motors in the Fisher-Price Soothing Motions Seats could overheat in some models. There have been 36 reports of overheating, and one fire. There have not been any injuries reported.

if you have one of these infant seats Fisher Price advises you to immediately stop using it and contact Fisher-Price for a full refund.

Fisher-Price Soothing Motions Seats with model numbers CMR35, CMR36, CMR37, and DYH22 and Smart Connect Soothing Motions Seats with model number CMR39. The seat bounces, sways, or bounces and sways together. The seat also vibrates, plays 10 songs and nature sounds, and has an overhead mobile. The model number is located on the underside of the motor housing.

The product was sold at BuybuyBaby, Target, Toys R Us, Walmart and other stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com and other websites from November 2015 through October 2017.