First Sioux Falls Pool Closes For the Season

Another sign of summer winding down is the announcement of the staggered closing of Sioux Falls public swimming pools. Frank Olson is the first to close this year, with the final day on Sunday (August 5) at 8:00 PM. No further announcements were made regarding the schedule of more season closures, but we know they're coming.

In the meantime, enjoy whats left of a South Dakota Summer with the following pools still open as normal:

· Drake Springs Family Aquatic Center—301 South Fairfax Avenue

· Kuehn Park Pool—2309 Kuehn Park Road

· Laurel Oak Family Aquatic Center—3401 East 49th Street

· McKennan Park Wading Pool—1500 South Third Avenue

· Terrace Park Family Aquatic Center—1001 West Madison Street

Hours are daily for open swim from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM and family swim from 6:30 to 8:00 PM.

Another option to cool off and get wet include Pioneer Spray Park at East Pine Street and North Jessica Avenue, which is open from 11:00 AM to 8:00 PM daily.

The Midco aquatic center is open year round, located near 26th street and Western Avenue in Sioux Falls.

