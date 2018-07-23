Riverdale invaded Comic-Con over the weekend, where the cast of The CW’s hit Hot Archie Who F—ks series debuted the first official Season 3 sneak peek. Although much of the three-minute reel focuses on the events of Season 2 — the Black Hood, the Lodges’ shady business dealings, those boring land development plans — there are a few brief scenes of what’s to come when Season 3 premieres in October…like, um, baby sacrifice.

Just when you thought Riverdale couldn’t get any more bananas, the first sneak peek for Season 3 ends with an absolutely wild scene: Betty’s mom, Alice, and her sister Polly dressed in white, standing with a bunch of women around a bonfire, holding what appears to be Polly’s twin babies. So maybe Polly is in a cult after all! I mean, of course she is. This is Riverdale .

Elsewhere, Season 3 will center on Archie’s trial — after being framed for the murder of Cassidy Bullock by Hiram Lodge, the newly-elected student body president might be missing quite a bit of school this year while he sits in court. He’ll be prosecuted by Riverdale D.A. Ms. Wright, played by cast newcomer Penelope Ann Miller. In happier news, fans of Bughead can breathe a sigh of relief, as the cast tells Entertainment Tonight that Jughead and Betty will have a bit more “consistency” this year — thank goodness.

Riverdale premieres on The CW on October 10.