The Sioux Falls poetry scene continues to grow and the Full Circle Book Co-op has another open mic opportunity this Saturday night.

The first poetry open mic of February is at Full Circle Book Co-op this Saturday, February 2, 2019, from 8:00 PM until 11:00 PM. If you want to get on the mic or get a seat to take in the art I'd recommend getting there early.

Just a couple years ago the open mic poetry scene in Sioux Falls usually meant one or two open mic opportunities a year. If you went back a few years before that it often meant taking a road trip to find an open mic to share your poetry on.

The popularity of open mic poetry in Sioux Falls has grown so much The Full Circle Book Co-op is now offering two open mics each month.

From co-owner Jason Kurtz: "We are thrilled at the support and excitement of the poetry community, and the numbers are growing every week. We have added a second Beer and Poetry event every month, and our more casual 'round table' poetry events every Tuesday at 730 are well attended, usually seeing 12-20 people weekly."

For more information and other upcoming events check out the Full Circle Book Co-op Facebook page.