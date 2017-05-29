Takuma Sato Is First Japanese Indy 500 Winner

Many drivers from all over the world have been winners of "The Greatest Spectacle in Racing", the Indianapolis 500. But never a driver from the country of Japan.

That all changed after this year's (2017) running of the 500 mile race at the legendary track known as "The Brickyard". Takuma Sato, of Japan, took the checkered flag ahead of Helio Castroneves at the finish.

Castroneves was going for a record tying fourth win of the event. Former drivers A. J. Foyt, Al Unser, and Rick Mears have each won four times.

This year's race winner, Sato, drives for Andretti Autosport. This is the second consecutive win for car owner Michael Andretti, who won last year with rookie driver Alexander Rossi. Actually the team has won it four times in the past five years.

This year's race was filled with crashes, including pole sitter Scott Dixon, who won the race in 2008. His car was sent airborne into a fiery crash that split the car in two. Dixon walked away. This capped off a tough week for the driver who was robbed at gunpoint in the days leading up to the race.

Behind Sato and Castroneves, was Ed Jones in third place, Max Chilton fourth and Tony Kanaan was fifth.

A driver that won the Indy 500 two times in the past, Juan Pablo Montoya, came in sixth. Take a look at the entire finish.

Hondas were the dominant power plants of the 2017 race. Seven of the top ten finishers were running Honda engines.

