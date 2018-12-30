First Day Hike at Good Earth State Park at Blood Run

It is easy to hunker down for the winter and want to stay indoors, but the body still craves movement even in the cold.

If you are looking for a way to kick off the first day of 2019 in a healthy way with some walking check out Good Earth State Park at Blood Run.

On Tuesday January 1st from 2:00 pm till 3:00 pm layer up and head out to the trails at Good Earth State Park at Blood Run.

From the Good Earth State Park at Blood Run Facebook Event Page:

Kick off 2019 the right way, Outdoors! Join us for a one mile guided nature hike through Good Earth State Park. Be sure to dress for the weather with good walking shoes, coat, hat gloves and layers. For more upcoming events at Good Earth State Park at Blood Run check out their Facebook page.