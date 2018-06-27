Fireworks Safety Tips

In less than a weeks time, many of us will instantly become pyrotechnics experts, or so we think anyway. Yep, 4th of July fireworks season is rapidly approaching, and what better time to get a quick little fireworks safety crash course courtesy of the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

Fireworks are once again on sale to South Dakota residents. Over the next week or so, get ready for multiple nights filled full of booms, bangs, oohs and aahs.

State Fire Marshall Paul Merriman issued the safety reminder to South Dakota residents on Tuesday, (June 26), according to KSFY TV Merriman said, even though many parts of the state have received a significant amount of rainfall recently, fireworks can, and still are a fire hazard. Especially to those still living in drier areas throughout the state.

Merriman told KSFY, “Unintentional fires started by fireworks can start in any type of conditions regardless of rainfall amounts. It still comes down to common sense, following the instructions on the fireworks and not discharging fireworks around people and buildings.”

Here are a few common sense fireworks practices from the South Dakota Department of Public Safety:

Follow the instructions on the product

Avoid using fireworks in places where a fire could start

Always keep a source of water handy

Many fireworks such as sparklers, which are popular with younger children, can cause painful burns and should be used with adult supervision.

And of course my own personal favorite. I like to call it the well duh firework tip, "light fuse and getaway!"

Have a safe and happy 4th of July season. Please try not to start any fires and lose any digits.

Source: KSFY TV