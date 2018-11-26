2019 promises to be a great year at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino and the acts are starting to pour in. Rock band FireHouse will perform on March 15, 2019 and 5-time Grammy Award winner Christopher Cross will perform on April 13, 2019.

Tickets for FireHouse go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 23, 2018 and tickets for Christopher Cross go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 30, 2018. Tickets may be purchased at www.hardrockcasinosiouxcity. com or in-person at the Rock Shop. All events in Anthem are for guests 21 years and older.

Firehouse major hits include 'Don't Treat Me Bad' and 'Love of a Lifetime' made them a chart-worthy rock band in the 1990's.

Christopher Cross made history with his 1980 self-titled debut album, winning five Grammy Awards, including – for the first time ever – the four most prestigious awards: Record of the Year (for the single “Sailing”), Album of the Year, Song of the Year (also for “Sailing”) and Best New Artist.

Other Anthem shows in 2019:

11.30 Joe Perry with Brad Whitford and Gary Cherone

12.1 Tech N9ne w/Futuristic, Dizzy Wright and Kirzz Kaliko

12.7 Tracy Byrd

12.8 KICK – The INXS Experience

12.13 Aaron Lewis [Sold Out]

12.14 Foghat with Shannon Curfman

12.15 Slaughter with Ron Keel

12.22 Chase and Ovation: Prince Tribute

12.31 The Spazmatics New Year’s Eve Bash

1.11 Ned LeDoux

1.12 Tri-State Throwdown: DAD / Arson City / Mat D & The Profane Saints

1.18 Dokken

1.19 Carly Pearce

1.25 Poco & Pure Prairie League

1.26 Elvis Night: One Night with The King

2.1 Sawyer Brown

2.2 Hinder with SoiL

2.15 Southern Accents: Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers Tribute

2.22 David Lee Murphy

3.8 Night Ranger

3.15 FireHouse

3.29 Blue October

4.12 Puddle of Mudd with Saliva & Trapt

4.13 Christopher Cross

5.10 The Marshall Tucker Band