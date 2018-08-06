Fire Starts in Apartment Building across from Louise Ave Walmart

If you somehow managed to sleep through Sunday mornings thunderstorm that hit the Sioux Empire during the middle of the night, you my friend are able to sleep like the dead!

Mother Nature put on an incredible light show early Sunday morning that produced hundreds of house shaking claps of thunder, several inches of rain, high winds in excess of 60mph that damaged trees throughout parts of Sioux Falls, and even spawned some tornadic activity that was indicated south of White Lake and around the Humboldt area.

The Sunday, (August 5) storm may also be responsible for a fire that started in an apartment building across the street from the Louise Avenue Walmart.

KSFY TV is reporting that Sioux Falls Fire Rescue crews were called into action early that morning to put out a fire that started in the Bridgewood Estates Complex at 2912 South Louise Avenue. The fire forced crews to shut down the area on Louise Avenue near the apartment building as they battled the blaze.

According to KSFY , smoke poured out of the top of the building as fire crews used a ladder truck to fight the fire from above.

The exact cause of the blaze is still under investigation at this time, but there is speculation the blaze could have resulted from a lightning strike in the area.

Source: KSFY TV

