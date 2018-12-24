Fire Damages a Sioux Falls Home on West 13th Street

A fire broke out in a Sioux Falls home late Sunday afternoon resulting in significant smoke damage to the structure.

KSFY TV is reporting the blaze started around 5:30 PM on Sunday, (December 23) in a home located on West 13th Street in Sioux Falls.

When Fire Rescue crews arrived they found smoke and fire coming from the roof.

According to KSFY , all the residents inside, including several dogs and a lizard were evacuated from the home safely.

In order to battle the blaze, fire crews were forced to cut several holes in the roof of the house to get rid of the smoke and smoldering insulation. KSFY reports the attic in the home sustained the most damage from smoke and heat, while the main floor just had some water damage.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue would once again like to remind all Sioux Empire residents to regularly check the smoke detectors in your home to ensure they are working properly.

The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Source: KSFY TV