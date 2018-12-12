Fire Breaks out inside 1st Wok Chinese Restaurant in Sioux Falls

A Chinese restaurant near downtown Sioux Falls has a passerby to thank for possibly saving the restaurant from burning down on Tuesday, (December 11).

Tyler Tjeerdsma, an investigator for Sioux Falls Fire Rescue, told KSFY TV that a fire started in the 1st Wok Chinese Restaurant around 1:30 PM on Tuesday. According to Tjeerdsma, after an initial investigation, it appears the cause of the blaze may have been electrical related.

The restaurant was closed at the time of the fire, but as KSFY reports , thanks to the awareness of a person walking by the building at the time of the blaze, the damage to the restaurant was far less than it could have been.

According to the KSFY, upon noticing smoke coming from the building, the passerby quickly flagged down an officer to make them aware of the situation. Fire crews arrived on scene a short time later and contained the blaze.

No one was injured during the fire, but the building itself sustained heavy smoke damage and moderate fire damage.

Source: KSFY TV