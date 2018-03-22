Fire Breaks Out at Nites Inn in Sioux Falls

Update 6:37 AM:

Officials with the City of Sioux Falls say the first arriving fire crew found room #22 at the Nites Inn Motel fully engulfed in flames. Additional crews were assisted by Sioux Falls Police Department in clearing adjacent rooms of occupants.

The fire was able to be confined to the room of origin with minor fire extension into the roof area.

The fire was under control within twenty minutes of crews arriving on scene. There was smoke damage throughout the rooms in the east wing of the complex. All occupants from the hotel were able to exit the structure prior to responders arriving on scene.

One occupant sustained injuries from the fire and was transported by ambulance.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Original:

Sioux Falls firefighters were called out early this morning to a motel in the city.

According to KSFY TV authorities say one person was hurt after a fire broke out at the Nites Inn motel on W. 12th Street just west of Grange Avenue.

The fire was reported about 4:00 AM Thursday morning.

KSFY TV reports crews had the fire contained within a few minutes. According to Sioux Falls Fire Rescue Division Chief Jay Titus, one person was taken to the hospital, though the extent of that person's injuries was not released.

Eight fire crews responded to the scene. Traffic remains blocked off on 12th Street between West Ave. and Grange Avenue while crews clean up.

Residents in the area of the fire may be waking up with blinking alarm clocks as the fire also affected power in the area. Crews from Xcel Energy are at the scene assessing the situation.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

