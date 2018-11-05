Find Where You Should Vote Around Sioux Falls Tuesday

Tuesday (November 6) is election day across the United States. If you are wondering where you are supposed to vote around Sioux Falls or across South Dakota you can find out by going to the South Dakota Secretary of State website .

In this election, you will be voting for Governor of South Dakota, United States Representative, Attorney General, State Auditor, Attorney General, Secretary of State, along with many other positions, measures, and Amendments. You can also download a sample ballot at the South Dakota Secretary of State website .

Here is a brief explanation of some of the ballot issues:

Constitutional Amendment Z : An amendment to the South Dakota Constitution establishing that a proposed constitutional amendment may embrace only one subject, and requiring proposed amendments to be presented and voted on separately.

Initiated Measure 24 : An initiated measure prohibiting contributions to ballot question committees by non-residents, out-of-state political committees, and entities that are not filed with the Secretary of State.

Initiated Measure 25: An initiated measure increasing the State tobacco tax and creating a postsecondary technical institute fund for the purposes of lowering student tuition and providing financial support to the State postsecondary technical institutes.

Constitutional Amendment W : An initiated amendment to the South Dakota Constitution changing campaign finance and lobbying laws, creating a government accountability board, and changing certain initiative and referendum provisions.

Constitutional Amendment X : An amendment to the South Dakota Constitution increasing the number of votes needed to approve a constitutional amendment.

