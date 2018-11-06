Find Voting Information Without The Spin

The South Dakota League of Women Voters has information available to help make voting easier, without the spin.

Spokesperson Amy Scott-Stoltz says they have a comprehensive website that provides information like how to vote, where to vote. Viewing a personalized ballot and what to do when you arrive at the polling station.

Scott-Stoltz says they also have information on all the ballot issues including a description of why some are pro or con on a ballot issue and potentially where a supporter or opponent would stand, what voting yes or no means. and the official description that will be on the ballot.

The League of Women Voters has chapters across the state and the nation. Each local chapters has been holding vote related activities such as forums and debates.

Scott-Stoltz says you can also check your registration status on their website .

The local chapter is involved in issues year round, far beyond voting information. Another issue they're addressed is the upcoming 2020 census and if those being counted will be asked if they are US citizens. The league contends the census should be a count of all who are encountered without asking of citizenship.