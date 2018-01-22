Okay, be honest with me now, who hasn't driven through that stretch of construction on I-29 in Sioux City on their way to see a show at the Tyson Events Center, or maybe on a road trip to say Omaha, or Kansas City, and thought to themselves, good lord, is this road always under construction?

I mean it's crazy, that patch of interstate highway always seems to be in a perpetual state of disarray. Believe it or not, that section of interstate highway through Sioux City has been under construction for... are you ready for this, the last TEN years! Hello!

KSFY TV is reporting, construction on I-29 in Sioux City began in 2008. Think about that for a moment, that chunk of highway has been under repair through all of the Obama years, and now into the first year of the Trump administration.

According to KSFY TV, it's the biggest construction project Sioux City has ever seen since the interstate was originally built in the 1960s.

Planning for that interstate project dates all the way back to 1997. At that time, the project was scheduled to last for 10 years, however, a few curve balls along the way have slowed its completion down.

Take for instance, the flood in 2011. That, along with some issues with the Floyd River channel bridge delayed construction.

The good news, there is some light at the end of this construction tunnel. KSFY TV reports that construction on the interstate in Sioux City is actually scheduled to wrap up by the end of 2019.

The last phase starts this spring. Once completed, the entire project is expected to cost around $400 million!

The question is, will it be worth the wait? It sure sounds like it. Contractors say it will have a total of six lanes, three in each direction.

