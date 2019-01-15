Fighting Child Abuse, South Dakota Joins Enough Abuse Campaign

Children's Day at the South Dakota State Capitol in Pierre was celebrated with a profound announcement. South Dakota is joining a movement that gives adults and communities the information and skills to prevent child sexual abuse.

The Enough Abuse Campaign offers educational information to youth, parents and other concerned adults to stop people from abusing children and to prevent children from developing abusive behaviors.

This site points out that being informed is the first step in ending the silence, shame, confusion and denial that have allowed child sexual abuse to occur and even thrive in our homes and communities.

The essential facts about child sexual abuse need to be understood should you choose to become a part of this program.

South Dakota groups such as the Center for the Prevention of Child Maltreatment, Children’s Home Society and the South Dakota Department of Social Services are accepting applications for trainers to go through the campaign's curricula to teach people in their communities about the issue.

Source: AP