Fight Like a Kid: Results Radio Cure Kids Cancer Radiothon!
The mission of Cure Kids Cancer is to help children's cancer centers, like the one at Sanford Children's Hospital, find life-saving treatments and eventually cures for children's cancer by raising funds and awareness.
No Kid Fights Alone!
Cure Kids Cancer is a Sanford Children’s initiative benefitting children fighting cancer at the Castle of Care in Sioux Falls.
- Your support makes a difference for kids by helping:
- Purchase specialized, state-of-the-art equipment
- Advance pediatric cancer research
- Assist families with expenses not covered by insurance, such as meals, mileage and lodging
- Support special programs and services such as Child Life, Back to School, summer camps, social work and much more!
To make a pledge call 605-328-5750, toll free at 800-601-5085, text CASTLE to 51555 or donate online!