The Sioux Falls schools won't play a football game until next week, but the O'Gorman Knights will open their turf to two other teams in need of a good field to play on.

Beresford was scheduled to travel to Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan for their opening game of the season on Friday night (August 18). According to James Cimburek of the Yankton Press and Dakotan, the Watchdogs will now just travel straight north on I-29 to McEneaney Field for their game against Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan due to poor field conditions.

Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan is not scheduled to host another game until September 15th (Week 4) when Elk-Point Jefferson visits.