Festivals Fill This Weekends Calender Around Sioux Falls

On the heels of the Sioux Empire Fair in Sioux Falls the Turner County Fair continues through this Thursday, August 17th in Parker, South Dakota.

And then get ready for more end-of-the-summer-fun!

I sure hope the weather will cooperate for the Great Plains Hot Air Balloon Race this Friday-Sunday. Get up close as the balloons will launch from Kenny Anderson park. All flights are subject to weather permitting.

In Yankton the annual Yankton Riverboat Days starts this Friday, August 18th for three big days. The majority of the events will take place at Riverside Park.

Back here in Sioux Falls the Downtown Riverfest starts at 4:00 PM Saturday on the downtown Riverfront with live music, food trucks, kid's entertainment and fireworks.

