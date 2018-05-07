Fernson Brewing Company is once again working with the Great Plains Zoo and HyVee to make Zoo Brew 2018. Fernson will be creating a limited release beer that will be sold at local Hy Vee stores. Last year's Zoo Brew was a bright, golden ale. This year, it's something new.

On May 21, 2018 this year's can and the new beer inside will be unveiled at a special release party at the Zoo in Sioux Falls. You can try the beer at the party before it's available in stores. The event will be held in the Plaza at the Great Plains Zoo. In case it rains, the party will be moved inside the Delbridge Museum of Natural History.

The free event is for people 21 years-old and over. Hy Vee will have food available for purchase and Zoo Brew cans for sale. Guests can learn more about the collaboration and take a peek at the Snow Monkey and Asian Cat exhibits.

A portion of each can sold will directly benefit the new African Lion exhibit at the Great Plains Zoo.

See Also: